UAE weather: Rainfall expected in some parts; light winds to blow

Rainfall is expected in some parts of the UAE on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said, as some convective clouds may form in eastern and northern areas by the afternoon.

In general, skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times. The weather will be humid at night and on Monday morning over some coastal and internal regions.

Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal parts of the country and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts .

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds are forecast to blow and they may freshen at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.