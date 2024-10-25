UAE weather: Rainfall expected in some areas; temperatures to dip gradually

UAE resident can expect rain to hit some eastern and western parts of the country on Friday as there is a chance of clouds formation, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Overall, skies are forecast to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, and temperatures are set to decrease gradually. The weather will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Humidity levels are expected to reach a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts of the UAE and reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, and fresh especially over the sea causing blowing dust. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.