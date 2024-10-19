UAE weather: Rainfall expected in some areas; temperatures to 17°C in the mountains

UAE residents can expect rain to fall in some eastern and western parts of the country on the first day of the weekend as convective clouds may form while skies in general will be fair to partly cloudy.

Humid weather is expected at night and on Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Humidity level will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal areas and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times during daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.