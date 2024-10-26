UAE weather: Rainfall expected in some areas; humid conditions at night

Rainfall is expected in some eastern, northern and southern areas of the UAE on Saturday as some convective clouds may form, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast in general. The weather will be humid at night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, and they may freshen to strong at times especially over the sea causing blowing dust.

The sea will be rough in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 19°C in mountainous areas of the country and reach a high of 40°C in internal areas. They will reach a high of 36℃ in Abu Dhabi and 35℃ in Dubai.