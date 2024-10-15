UAE weather: Rainfall expected by afternoon; dusty conditions to continue

Rainfall is expected by the afternoon on some eastern and southern areas in the UAE as some convective clouds may form, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Overall, the weather on Tuesday will be dusty to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times.

The winds will be light to moderate, and fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust and sand, which may reduce horizontal visibility.

In a post on X, the NCM warned of fresh winds with speed of 40 km/hr causing dust and sand to blow and reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 1500 m at times over some internal areas from 09.05am till 7:05pm on Tuesday.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal parts of the country and in islands, and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts.