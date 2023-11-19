UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Rainfall, blowing dust expected in some areas

Sea conditions are anticipated to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 7:34 AM

The UAE weather forecast for Sunday indicates a partly cloudy day with fair conditions overall. There is a possibility of convective cloud formation leading to rainfall, particularly in coastal, Northern, and Eastern regions.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, and may cause blowing dust and sand due to cloud activity. The sea conditions are anticipated to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

It will be humid by morning over some Northern and internal areas. Abu Dhabi and Dubai can expect temperatures to remain near 30°C, with lows ranging between 20-21°C.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Saturday was 32.5 °C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 14:00 UAE Local time. Dubai experienced light to moderate rainfall, keeping the temperature down in the emirate.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE