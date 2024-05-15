UAE weather: Rain may hit some areas this afternoon

File photo

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 7:27 AM

Though most UAE residents are likely to have a fair to partly cloudy day ahead, some may see rain in the afternoon, the Met department said.

Some cumulus clouds may form and bring light rain to the east, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The weather may also be dusty at times, as winds may hit the country at speeds of 10-20kmph to 35kmph.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate at times, while those in the Sea of Oman will be light.

Temperatures may hit a high of 43 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

