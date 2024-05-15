E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Rain may hit some areas this afternoon

Temperatures may reach 43 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 7:27 AM

Though most UAE residents are likely to have a fair to partly cloudy day ahead, some may see rain in the afternoon, the Met department said.

Some cumulus clouds may form and bring light rain to the east, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The weather may also be dusty at times, as winds may hit the country at speeds of 10-20kmph to 35kmph.


Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate at times, while those in the Sea of Oman will be light.

Temperatures may hit a high of 43 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE