UAE weather: Rain may hit some areas this afternoon

UAE residents can enjoy the outdoors today — except if they are heading to the mountains where there's a chance of rain.
A clear to partly cloudy day is expected in most parts of the country. However, some convective clouds may form over the mountains, bringing rain, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures will rise gradually throughout the day, the Met department added. It will be humid at night until Sunday morning over some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active. They may reach speeds ranging from 10 to 20 kmph, even hitting 35kmph.
Wave conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman are expected to be light.
