UAE weather: Rain may hit some areas; humid conditions at night

Rain may fall in some parts of the country today as convective clouds form towards the eastward and southward regions, the UAE's Met department said. Humid conditions are expected at night.

Overall, fair to partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday, the last day of the working week, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 41°C in internal areas.