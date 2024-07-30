UAE weather: Yellow alerts issued for dust, wind, rough sea

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 7:18 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 9:49 AM

Two yellow alerts have been issued today by the weather department. An alert for dust, sand and wind cautions the public about a drop in horizontal visibility to less than 3000m over some northern and eastern areas. The alert is active from 8.15 to 8pm today.

The alert for fresh winds reaching 40kmph and rough sea in Oman sea, reaching 6 feet offshore, is issued from 8.15 am to 9pm today.

