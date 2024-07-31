UAE weather: Rain likely over some areas; cloudy conditions today

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 7:28 AM

According to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a probability of rainfall over some Eastern and Southern areas.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some Western coastal areas. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and as high as 90 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.

