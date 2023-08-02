UAE weather: Rain hits some parts of the country, temperatures to reach 49°C

The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
UAE residents will experience another hot day, with temperatures predicted to top 49°C in some areas of the country on Wednesday.
The weather will be fair to general and partly cloudy at times. According to the UAE's the National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, maybe convective by afternoon over eastern areas.
The Met Department reported light rain this morning over several places in Ras Al Khaimah, including Ghalilah, Khor Khwair, Al Rams, Jabal Mebreh and Suhaila.
It would be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas. Wind will be light to moderate, freshening at times during the daytime. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Mercury is to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai. However, Razeen, Al Quaa and Mezaira will see temperatures touching the 49°C-mark.
On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded over the country was 49.4°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:30 UAE Local time.
ALSO READ:
The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
Expressing their gratitude, the father-son duo said they had previously met only virtually
Penalties include fines of up to Dh20,000
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani government, its people, and the families and relatives of the victims
Residents can participate in the promotion only if they have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member
Over 3,500 retailers at 25 malls are taking part in Abu Dhabi's Shopping Season, with other emirates unleashing their own offers
From August 5 to 2 September, one lucky participant will win AED 50,000 in 22K gold coins every week
Awareness campaign has also been launched in partnership with the other GCC pension and social security authorities