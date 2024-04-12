UAE weather: Rain forecast for Saturday

In photos: President received Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, and sheikhs on the occasion of Eid
The UAE's National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) predicts partly cloudy skies for Saturday across the UAE, with occasional cloudy periods in some areas. There's a chance of scattered rain showers in some locations. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally picking up speed.
The wind will be blowing from the northwest to the southeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 40km per hour.
In the Arabian Gulf, there will be light to moderate wave conditions. High tide is at 5.19pm and 3.32am, while low tide is at 10.18am and 9.14pm.
In the Sea of Oman, the wave conditions will be similar to the Arabian Gulf, ranging from light to moderate with some rough patches. High tide is at 1.38pm and midnight, while low tide is at 7.18om and 7.33am.
The Met Department predicts stormy conditions in the region for the coming week.
