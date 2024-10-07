UAE weather: Rain expected in some areas; temperatures to rise

Skies are expected to be clear to partly cloudy as the working week in the UAE kicks off on Monday, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Rain may hit some areas as heavy clouds might form on some inland parts while temperatures are forecast to slightly rise.

NCM said that several areas of Abu Dhabi are expected to witness rainfall of varying intensity from Monday, October 7, until Wednesday, October 9. Authorities urged residents to exercise caution during the weather fluctuations.

The weather department has previously warned of heavy rain and thunder because the UAE will experience surface low pressure, causing rainfall over the next few days.

From October 6 to 9, UAE will be affected by a "relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels".

On Monday, humidity will range between 20 per cent and 85 per cent, while temperatures are forecast to be reach a high of 39℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.