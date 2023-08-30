UAE weather: Rain clouds may form in some areas by afternoon

The winner who claimed his prize at Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket plans to consult with his mother and wife to explore options on how to utilise the prize money
Today's weather in the UAE is expected to be clear to partly cloudy in general; however, some rain clouds may form later in the day, according to an advisory from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds will be hovering over the east coast this morning, with a chance of som cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon, the NCM said.
The night will be humid and may remain so until Thursday morning in the west. Winds will be light to moderate in speed.
Waves will be light in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium in the Sea of Oman.
Temperatures may hit 47 degrees Celsius in some areas of Abu Dhabi and 44 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
