UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies; temperature to drop to 28°C

File photo

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 7:19 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Some clouds, maybe convective, will appear westward by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a chance of mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures will range between 28°C and 42°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

