UAE weather: Orange alert issued for wind, rough sea; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:19 AM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:21 AM

An orange alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) for winds reaching up to 40kmph and "rough to very rough sea at times" in Oman sea, with wave height reaching up to 11 ft.

The winds will blow in a southeasterly direction. The alert is active till 12pm on Monday, September 2.

A yellow alert was also issued from 4.15 am to 12pm on Monday, for wind and rough sea.

The weather is forecasted to be fair to partly cloudy. Clouds will appear towards the east and south by afternoon.