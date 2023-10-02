UAE weather: Low clouds to appear over some areas

The ride is organised by 'Ride For Unity', a non-profit organisation, and is running from January 6 to 12
The National Meteorology Centre forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather on Monday. The UAE's Met Department predicts the possibility of low clouds appearing over some coastal areas.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and into Tuesday morning in some coastal and internal areas. Wind conditions will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the daytime. The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to experience moderate to slight conditions.
Temperature highs could reach 41ºC in Al Quaa, 38ºC in Abu Dhabi, and 31ºC in Dubai. Yesterday, the highest recorded temperature in the country was 47.4°C in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 15:00 UAE Local time.
ALSO READ:
The ride is organised by 'Ride For Unity', a non-profit organisation, and is running from January 6 to 12
Orthodox Christmas is celebrated in countries such as Serbia, Russia, Belarus, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and more
Hospitals have received 395 cases of Palestinian children and cancer patients
The UAE leader reflected on the achievements of the country in 2023, in a cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Marathon will take place from 6am until 1pm
The interactive service is available in both English and Arabic
The Etisalat Market Outside The Box promises an out-of-the-box shopping experience where there is something for the entire family
The confiscated vehicles will only be released after paying an impoundment fee of up to Dh50,000