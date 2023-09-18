UAE weather: Low clouds, rainfall expected over east coast; humid night ahead

File photo

Mon 18 Sep 2023

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds are set to appear over the east coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds, associated with rainfall, forming eastward and southward.

Temperatures will range between 31°C and 40°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 33°C and 41°C in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

