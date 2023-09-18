UAE weather: Low clouds, rainfall expected over east coast; humid night ahead

The winnings has not just impacted their lives but also that of others
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds are set to appear over the east coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds, associated with rainfall, forming eastward and southward.
Temperatures will range between 31°C and 40°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 33°C and 41°C in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
