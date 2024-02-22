UAE

UAE weather: Low clouds, dust as strong winds to blow

Temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 7:30 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over some Eastern areas.

Temperatures could be as high as 29ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 40 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 per cent to 75 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

