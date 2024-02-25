UAE

UAE weather: Light to moderate rain expected in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Sunday's forecast indicates a gradual increase in cloud cover over the Arabian Gulf from morning until afternoon

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 7:27 AM

The UAE is currently under the influence of a weak surface pressure system coupled with the extension of an upper-level low-pressure system. This will lead to a partly cloudy to cloudy day ahead.

Sunday's weather forecast indicates a gradual increase in cloud cover over the Arabian Gulf from morning until afternoon, extending towards coastal areas and islands, potentially bringing light rain.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As the day progresses, clouds will shift towards the northern and eastern regions and some inland areas, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall, particularly in certain northern regions.

Additionally, there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain in Abu Dhabi and certain areas of Al Ain. Towards nightfall, active northwesterly winds will start to impact the country's western regions, leading to turbulent seas in the west.

Expect light to moderate winds across the area, with fresher winds over the sea resulting in blowing dust. Sea conditions will range from slight to moderate, gradually becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf and occasionally rough in the Oman Sea by Monday morning.

Web Desk

