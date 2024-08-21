UAE weather: Light rains over some areas; yellow alert issued for dust, reduced visibility

Many workers, who are away from their families and loved ones, expressed their joy at the opportunity to be at the temple on a festival day
The weather today is expected to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with low clouds appearing over the eastern coast by morning, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
As per the NCM, light rains showered over some areas of the eastern coast during the early hours of the morning.
The met also issued a yellow alert for dust in some areas of the country. Residents are urged to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Abu Dhabi police has urged drivers to be cautious due to lowered visibility during high winds and dust. Motorists have been warned against being distracted by taking photos and videos the dust.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, especially towards north and eastward regions.
The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22°C in mountainous parts of the country, and reach a high of 43°C in internal areas. Humidity levels are expected to reach a high of 80 per cent.
ALSO READ:
Many workers, who are away from their families and loved ones, expressed their joy at the opportunity to be at the temple on a festival day
The UAE issued a joint statement along with other countries and international bodies on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day
Aid workers have learnt new languages and resigned from their jobs to pursue humanitarian work
100 vouchers for purchasing school supplies will also be given away in a shopping mall in the emirate
The phenomenon takes place when a full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit
These schemes offer much value to residents and give them an opportunity to try out new experiences at a very economical price
The winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility
The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility which may drop to less than 3000 metres at times over internal areas