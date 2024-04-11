UAE weather: Light rainfall possible, temperatures to dip to 15ºC

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 7:16 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. There is a probability of light rainfall over scattered areas.

Temperatures could be as high as 40ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai and 15ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 65 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

