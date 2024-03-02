UAE weather: Light rain possible, low clouds to appear

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 7:33 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds appear Eastward might associated with light rain by morning.

Temperatures will increase slightly today, and could be as high as 27ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 85 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and rough at times, becoming moderate to slight in the Oman sea.

