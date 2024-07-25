UAE weather: Humidity levels dip; fair to partly cloudy skies expected

The ‘Diaspora Summit in Delhi’, to be organised by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, is likely to see participation of senior Indian politicians
Today's weather in the UAE is forecast to be fair overall, with partly cloudy skies at times.
Expect light to moderate winds throughout the day. These winds may occasionally freshen, causing some blowing dust in certain areas. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
The humidity levels, which were previously recorded at around 95 per cent in coastal and island areas, have now dropped, bringing relief to residents. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, humidity levels on Thursday will range from 30% to 70%. The highest temperature is expected to reach 48°C in Gasyoura. The Mercury will touch 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
UAE residents can look forward to some relief this weekend as temperatures are expected to drop, with partly cloudy weather conditions prevailing from Saturday onwards. The forecast predicts occasional cloudiness, especially towards the west, where temperatures will decrease slightly.
ALSO READ:
The ‘Diaspora Summit in Delhi’, to be organised by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, is likely to see participation of senior Indian politicians
The authority urged people to follow all safety instructions issued in the North American country
Some government services and airport operations were among those hit by the cyber outage in the Emirates
Users have been advised to circulate this information to their subsidiaries and partners
The Muhibah Angklung, a 36-member ensemble from West Java, performed a series of shows at the Cultural Foundation and Mushrif Mall
An Indian woman who also hit the jackpot remains uncontactable
The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks
This marks an increase compared to July 2023, with 1,364 more pensioners and beneficiaries