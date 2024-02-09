UAE weather: Humid tonight, temperatures to dip to 4ºC

Temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in internal areas
The day will be partly cloudy and low clouds will appear over scattered areas, especially northward and eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and 16ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas. Levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 per cent to 80 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
