UAE weather: Humid tonight, mist to form as temperatures dip to 7ºC

The day will be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow.
Temperatures could be as high as 28ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 14ºC in Abu Dhabi and 15ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 75 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
