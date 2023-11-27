UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperature to drop to 11°C in some areas

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 7:25 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds are set to appear over some northern and coastal areas.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 29°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 20°C and 22°C, showing a general decrease in temperature in the country. The mercury in mountainous regions can drop to 11°C today.

Light to moderate winds will blow, and the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: