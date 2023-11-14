UAE weather: Freshening winds, temperatures to dip to 15ºC

Oct 7 Hamas attack and the Israeli war on Gaza has been a 'major disruption' to the stability and prosperity in the region, Dr Gargash said
The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The clouds will appear over some western areas.
Temperatures could be as high as 36ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 15ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some western areas. Levels will range from 20 to 40 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 15 to 35 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Oct 7 Hamas attack and the Israeli war on Gaza has been a 'major disruption' to the stability and prosperity in the region, Dr Gargash said
With massive deals, prizes and dining discounts, there is plenty to do for residents of the emirate while celebrating the festival of lights
Dubai Taxi will also offer self-driving vehicles and flying taxi services
I was among the thousands that pedalled down one of the busiest roads in the UAE as part of Dubai Ride 2023
Arab Archive for Heritage Foundation showcases collection that dates back over 70 years
Despite his age, the young boy acted bravely and aided his friend during the emergency
Jaleena spent more than a year working on the special edition containing all 114 surahs across 604 pages
Saturday raffle awarded Dh22,045,270 to 133,048 winners