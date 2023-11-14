UAE

UAE weather: Freshening winds, temperatures to dip to 15ºC

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 7:36 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The clouds will appear over some western areas.

Temperatures could be as high as 36ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 15ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some western areas. Levels will range from 20 to 40 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 15 to 35 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

