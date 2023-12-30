UAE weather: Fog alert issued, visibility to be affected

The robust economic growth experienced by the emirate had a notable impact on foreign investment which witnessed a significant 9.7 per cent increase
Various parts of the UAE will witness fog from Saturday night to Sunday morning, according to an alert issued by the UAE weather body.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said there would be a chance a fog formation in the country, with a deterioration of horizontal visibility. The visibility may drop further at times over most internal and coastal areas of the country from 11.30pm on Saturday to 10.30am on Sunday, the centre has warned.
As per a forecast by the centre, the fog is likely to affect the coastal and internal parts Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.
The Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to be cautious while driving during fog due to reduced visibility. “They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards,” the police said.
