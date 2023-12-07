UAE weather: Fog alert issued, temperatures to decrease gradually

KT file

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 7:33 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

A fog alert has been issued by authorities, that states, "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas especially westward from midnight until 10am on Thursday."

The alert has been issued for the areas highlighted in the map below:

Temperatures could be as high as 29ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures are set to decrease gradually and could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 12ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas. Levels will range from 45 to 95 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 55 to 90 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

