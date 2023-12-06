UAE weather: Fog alert issued, temperatures dip to 21ºC in Dubai

File photo

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 7:28 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

A fog alert has been issued by authorities, that states, "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from 1am until 10am on Wednesday."

The alert has been issued for the areas highlighted in the map below:

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 12ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas. Levels will range from 45 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: