UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy today; fog and mist likely over some areas

The US will face Australia today in the Basketball Showcase, at Yas Island's Etihad Arena
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy today and hazy at times. Temperatures can range between 24℃ and 48℃ in the internal areas.
Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. Some convective clouds might form towards the east by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, the weather department predicted. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times by Tuesday morning in the Oman Sea.
