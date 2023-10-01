UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy, temperatures to decrease

UAE Ministry calls for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire to end the bloodshed, and to facilitate the immediate delivery of relief and aid
The UAE residents will experience fair to partly cloudy weather, especially in the eastern region, on Sunday. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the temperatures to decrease. The highest temperature recorded in the country on Saturday was 43.3 °C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 13:45 and Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:30 UAE local time.
The Met Department forecasts that it will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.
Winds are forecasted to be light to moderately brisk, occasionally becoming active during the day, causing some dust to stir up. The sea will be slightly moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slightly in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
UAE Ministry calls for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire to end the bloodshed, and to facilitate the immediate delivery of relief and aid
The Emaar Founder talks about his successes and failures in a video on social media
The peak of this travel surge was on December 30, with 224,380 passengers passing through the emirate's different ports
Inaugurated on January 4, 2010, to become the tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa celebrates its 14th anniversary this year
It aims to encourage a twofold increase in the number of new Emirati families
Most of her children were born and went to school in the Emirates
The ban is aimed at protecting the environment from pollution, limiting the consumption of plastic and regulating its use at the federal level
Ministry affirms that country expresses strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism