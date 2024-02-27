UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies expected across the region

Dubai Mamzar beach. KT Photo: Shihab

The UAE weather on Tuesday is expected to be fair, with partly cloudy skies expected across the region. Low clouds may be observed towards the east.

Overnight and into Wednesday morning, humidity levels are likely to increase in some inland and coastal areas, leading to a possibility of mist formation, according to the National Meteorology Centre (NCM).

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally picking up in strength. Expect rough to moderate sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight waves in the Oman Sea.

The maximum temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to hover around 24℃.

Weather condition from Feb 28 to Mar 1

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued the weather report from Wednesday, February 28, to Friday, March 1.

The report said that the country would be affected by a surface low-pressure system from the Southwest and an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system, accompanied by a western Jetstream with different amounts of clouds flowing from the West at intervals.

The weather on Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas of the country, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall in general and heavy at times over some areas, especially northern, eastern, and southern areas. Then, the Western areas of the country will be affected by fresh to strong, at times, North-westerly winds. From noon on Thursday, temperatures will decrease, and the number of clouds will gradually decrease by Thursday night.

As for the weather on Friday, clouds will appear over some Eastern areas and may be convective with a chance of rainfall during the daytime.

The wind will be light southeasterly, gradually becoming north-westerly on Thursday at noon. It will be moderate to fresh and strong, especially over the sea and with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough to very rough at times on Thursday in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate and rough by Thursday night in the Oman Sea.

