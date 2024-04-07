UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day; temperatures to rise

Police said 156 residents have been given shelter, including 18 children
The weather today is expected to be fair in general to partly cloudy at times, with a gradual increase in temperatures, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are set to drop to a low of 10ºC in internal areas and reach a high of 38ºC.
