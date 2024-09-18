UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day; fog likely by night

From choosing secure connections to avoiding risky pop-ups, here's how you can protect your privacy
Residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions to continue today. By afternoon, convective clouds may appear towards the east.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially towards the west. Humidity levels can go up to 90 per cent in the coastal areas and islands, while it may be as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.
Temperatures will range between 29°C and 38°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 28°C and 37°C in Dubai.
By night and tomorrow morning, fog and mist may also form. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
