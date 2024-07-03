E-Paper

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures will fluctuate

Foggy conditions in some parts of Abu Dhabi this morning, with visibility dropping below 1,000m

Web Desk
Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 7:26 AM

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday, with clouds developing over the mountains in the afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate and decrease, particularly noticeable along the coast.

The National Centre of Meteorology has alerted motorists of foggy conditions in some parts of Abu Dhabi. Horizontal visibility is expected to drop below 1,000m, and it may fall even further at times over some internal areas until 8:30 a.m.


Winds are expected to be light to moderate, but they may pick up over the sea and become fresh. This could lead to blowing dust and sand, reducing visibility across exposed areas.

As for maritime conditions, the Arabian Gulf will experience moderate to rough seas, while the Oman Sea will be slight.


Forecast for July

According to the Met Department, July will witness an increase in temperatures as the region and country are affected by the extension of thermal lows. The most important of these is India's monsoon low pressure, which raises the temperatures.

The eastern mountains and southern parts of the country will be exposed to clouds, which develop due to mountains and high temperatures in July. Some rains in the afternoon characterise the month and extend over some interior areas. Some areas of the country will be affected by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) this month, especially in the second half, which is accompanied by convective rainy clouds.

The relative humidity increases during some days in the early morning period over some areas and mist or fog may form during some few days of the month.

