UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to drop to 7ºC in some areas

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 7:24 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds set to appear over the eastern coast by morning, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature will drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 29ºC in internal areas of the UAE.

