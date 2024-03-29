UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to drop to 13ºC

Dr Amna Al Dahak has stated that the National Committee for Food Safety has partially approved the ban already
The weather today is expected to be fair in general to partly cloudy and dusty at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust. The sea will be very rough to rough, becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 13ºC in internal and mountainous parts of the UAE and reach a high of 33ºC in internal areas.
ALSO READ:
Dr Amna Al Dahak has stated that the National Committee for Food Safety has partially approved the ban already
The facility will provide greater access to residents from Liwa, Mirfa, Gayathi, Ruwais, Tarif from Western Region
Certificate needs to be presented at check-in for inspection prior to flying from Abu Dhabi, says airline
Among other variants of yellow metal, 22K opened at Dh246.25, 21K at Dh238.25 and 18K at Dh204.25 per gram
He was in charge of the cash office at a branch of the hypermarket in Abu Dhabi
From ordering the impromptu release of prisoners by sunset to paying for the cancer treatment of a woman abandoned by family, the UAE leader's generosity is his legacy on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Experts believe a ban could be detrimental and may not suitably prepare children to make the right choices in future
Some money-wise residents have also come up with strategies like a three-day shopping rule to cut down on impulsive purchases