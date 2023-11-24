UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, temperatures to drop to 11ºC

December 1, Friday, will also be a remote work day for this sector, according to the government
The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in some parts of the UAE, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is a chance of rainfall tonight in coastal and Northern regions of the country, that may continue Saturday morning.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times with clouds.
The sea will be slight to moderate and maybe rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a chilly 11ºC in mountainous parts of the country, and reach a maximum of 31ºC in internal areas.
ALSO READ:
December 1, Friday, will also be a remote work day for this sector, according to the government
From makeup to furniture, several items are available at heavily discounted prices both in store and online
Two other lucky winners got the same prize: A Sharjah resident and a housewife living in India
'This conflict is not compartmentalised and contained in Gaza Strip, and it threatens to unleash forces that destabilise all of us,' said Lana Nusseibeh
With this show, Ras Al Khaimah is aiming to set two new world records
The humble moringa was the talk of the town on Wednesday, going viral and prompting an outpouring of love from Filipinos who shared why 'malunggay' is 'life', just like rice
Maged Mohamed said his 'home' is not just comfortable and well-equipped with all the essentials for a cosy life; it is also easy to maintain
On the special charter flight, as medical professionals examined patient files, the cabin crew assisted the doctors to the best of their abilities