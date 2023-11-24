UAE

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, temperatures to drop to 11ºC

There is a chance of rainfall by tonight in coastal and northern regions of the country

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 7:31 AM

Last updated: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 7:34 AM

The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in some parts of the UAE, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a chance of rainfall tonight in coastal and Northern regions of the country, that may continue Saturday morning.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times with clouds.

The sea will be slight to moderate and maybe rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a chilly 11ºC in mountainous parts of the country, and reach a maximum of 31ºC in internal areas.

