UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, mercury to hit 31ºC

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 7:29 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Southeasterly winds will blow, with a speed of 10 to 20 till 30kmph.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in internal areas.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE