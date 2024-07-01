E-Paper

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; dust to blow

Humidity could range between 15% and 75% in Abu Dhabi, with temperatures going up to 42℃

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 7:19 AM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 7:20 AM

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There will be light to moderate winds. The winds may freshen at times during daytime, causing dust to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the weather department forecasted.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The temperatures can go as high as 47℃ in the internal areas, and as low as 24℃ in the mountainous region.


Humidity could range between 15 per cent and 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi, with temperatures going up to 42℃. In Dubai, temperatures can reach up to 40℃, with a humidity ranging between 20 per cent and 70 per cent.

