UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy conditions on Sunday

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 7:23 AM

UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy conditions on Sunday (Mar 3). Low clouds are observed towards the East, potentially leading to light rain by morning. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening and causing blowing dust. The sea condition is forecasted to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and occasionally rough, while it will become moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to reach the highs of 30℃ in the country. Mercury to hover around 27℃ and 26℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. On Saturday (Mar 2), the UAE recorded the year's lowest temperature yet at 2.3ºC, just a day after recording an icy low of 2.4ºC at Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Make hay while the sun shines, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts inclement weather in the upcoming week.

The Met Department warned residents of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, rainfall is set to decrease as the cloud cover clears a little.

ALSO READ: