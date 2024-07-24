UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy conditions continue

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:17 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:18 AM

According to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing dust to blow. Humidity can reach up to 75 per cent in the mountains, islands and coastal areas and up to 65 per cent in the internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.