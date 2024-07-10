UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy by day; humid by night

The 8,600sqm centre is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation, and return facility in the region
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the weather department. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast in the morning.
Humidity is expected during the night and Thursday morning over some areas especially westward. There is a probability of fog or mist formation.
Temperatures have been soaring across the UAE, and the country recorded a new high yesterday, with mercury touching 50.8℃. This was recorded at 3.45pm on July 9, local time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Today, temperatures are expected to go up to 49℃, and could go as low as 26℃ in the internal regions.
Humidity could be as low as 10 per cent in the internal areas, and could go up to 90 per cent in the islands and coastal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicted.
