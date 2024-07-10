E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy by day; humid by night

The country recorded a new high yesterday with temperatures reaching 50.8℃

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:26 AM

Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:27 AM

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the weather department. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast in the morning.

Humidity is expected during the night and Thursday morning over some areas especially westward. There is a probability of fog or mist formation.


Temperatures have been soaring across the UAE, and the country recorded a new high yesterday, with mercury touching 50.8℃. This was recorded at 3.45pm on July 9, local time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Today, temperatures are expected to go up to 49℃, and could go as low as 26℃ in the internal regions.

Humidity could be as low as 10 per cent in the internal areas, and could go up to 90 per cent in the islands and coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicted.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE