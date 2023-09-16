UAE

UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy day ahead; humid tonight

Conditions at sea will be moderate and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

Web Desk
Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 7:26 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust westward. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.

Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

Temperatures could be as low as 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 80 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

