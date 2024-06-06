UAE weather: Fair day ahead, temperatures to hit 47ºC

Using designated abattoirs mitigates the risks of diseases that are transmissible between humans and animals
The day will be fair in general and clouds will appear Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, temperatures could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 22ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 10 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 25 to 75 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Using designated abattoirs mitigates the risks of diseases that are transmissible between humans and animals
Whether it's beekeeping, fish farming or growing vegetables, the Emirati expanded her interests and gradually embraced modern farming techniques
Unlike the other meteor showers that peak after nightfall, the Arietids reaches its maximum intensity during the daytime
They highlight the health benefits as well as their own contribution in reducing traffic congestion and carbon emission
The discussions focused on economic and development fields, as well as support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan
Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, will host the COP29 climate summit in November
At one point, the villa owner had to call the police as machines continued working from 11pm to 4am
The penalty also includes 24 black points and vehicle confiscation for 30 days