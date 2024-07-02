UAE weather: Fair conditions continue; fog, mist likely by night

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 7:23 AM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 7:25 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It is likely to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust, especially westward, the weather department forecasted.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.