UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Dusty day ahead; rains to continue

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 7:34 AM

The weather in the UAE will be dusty to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre Meteorology (NCM), with some convective clouds associated with rainfall forming over some areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 32°C and 31°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will both see a low of 23°C.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by late night and early morning in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE