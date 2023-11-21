UAE weather: Dusty day ahead; rains to continue

The law includes civil and commercial lawsuits, rental dispute lawsuits, executive cases, and requests for performance orders
The weather in the UAE will be dusty to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre Meteorology (NCM), with some convective clouds associated with rainfall forming over some areas.
Temperatures are set to reach 32°C and 31°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will both see a low of 23°C.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by late night and early morning in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The law includes civil and commercial lawsuits, rental dispute lawsuits, executive cases, and requests for performance orders
The advent of air taxis is likely to generate thousands of jobs in the region within the next ten years
The UAE was among the first few countries to respond to the humanitarian needs of the Palestinians
The Dubai Science Park filled with laughter and music as people from all walks of life shared stories of their experiences with ASD
Themed areas, programmes part of COP28
Upgrades in nine services focus on license renewal and imports
Announces roadmap to reduce food loss in the country by 50 per cent by 2030
The Middle East is known for its arid climate, making it vulnerable to climate change